Jefferies Financial Group Raises Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $255.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $254.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $206.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.31 and a 200 day moving average of $197.95. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

