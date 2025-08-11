Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 787 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $107,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:MCD opened at $305.62 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $265.33 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.63.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.87.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $296,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,187. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,215,178 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

