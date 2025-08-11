Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $23,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in State Street by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in State Street by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $111.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average is $96.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. State Street Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $114.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cfra Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.