Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 9.3% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $33,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $90.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

