Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 237,615 First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 237,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,069,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.75% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 465.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 152,750.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTGS stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $35.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

