Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT stock opened at $82.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $81.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

