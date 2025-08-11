Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Yum China worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,985,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,244,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,723,000 after buying an additional 200,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,102,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,150,000 after buying an additional 3,704,756 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 6,304.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,526,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,045,000 after buying an additional 11,346,069 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Yum China by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,361,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,127,000 after buying an additional 448,188 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Trading Down 2.7%

YUMC opened at $44.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. Yum China has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.