Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $7.46 Million Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 543.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,449 shares during the period. Easterly Government Properties comprises about 1.8% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.57% of Easterly Government Properties worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 814.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

DEA opened at $22.11 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76.

Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

