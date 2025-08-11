Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $43.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

