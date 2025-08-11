Cove Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 34,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $120.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $106.00 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.88.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

