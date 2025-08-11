Invesco Ltd. Has $539.57 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,503 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $539,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,291,000 after buying an additional 814,713 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,779,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $563.00 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $536.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3,675,600 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Argus lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

