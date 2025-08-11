AGF Management Ltd. Buys 644,413 Shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 644,413 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for 0.9% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $166,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 8,363.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Cameco by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $77.02 on Monday. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price target on Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.65.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

