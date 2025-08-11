Operose Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 285 Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.3%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $160.95 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $183.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.73.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.29.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

