Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NVS opened at $116.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $246.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%. Novartis’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.