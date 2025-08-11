Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 1,965 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 579,549 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

