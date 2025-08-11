Operose Advisors LLC Invests $48,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,952,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,024,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,744,000 after buying an additional 994,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,721,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,145,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,881,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $41.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $41.68.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

