Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Boosted by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of RSP opened at $183.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.03 and a 200-day moving average of $176.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

