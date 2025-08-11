Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 617,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 211,671 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $56,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72,271 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,317,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,013 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $76,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 980,295 shares in the company, valued at $125,046,430.20. This represents a 37.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,947,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,559,812. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $137.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.55. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.