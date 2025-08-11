Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,023 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 961,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $117,126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,055 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,113 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in TJX Companies by 20.4% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,003 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 194,451 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3%

TJX opened at $131.64 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.80. The company has a market capitalization of $147.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

