Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

NASDAQ BLTE opened at $69.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38 and a beta of -1.49. Belite Bio has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $86.53.

Several research analysts have commented on BLTE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Belite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belite Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

