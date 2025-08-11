Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 130,350 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $42,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Intel Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.95 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

