Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 321.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 551,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,914,000 after acquiring an additional 169,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,318,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.38 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

