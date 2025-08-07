Northern Capital Management Inc. Sells 74,670 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Northern Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,839,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,670 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 30.0% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $46,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $30.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.