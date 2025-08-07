Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lifted by Cresta Advisors Ltd.

Cresta Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 8.4% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $177.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day moving average is $172.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

