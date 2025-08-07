Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,899,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,181 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,133,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $170.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.10. The company has a market cap of $411.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

