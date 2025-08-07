Blue Barn Wealth LLC Purchases 2,790 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $136.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

