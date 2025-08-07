Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,289,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100,604 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF makes up about 1.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF worth $5,485,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 29,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.