Blue Barn Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 432 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,226.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 93,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,561,000 after purchasing an additional 86,242 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $405.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $385.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $372.35 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($12.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

