Arjuna Capital Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentinus LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.33.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $301.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $122.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

