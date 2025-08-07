Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) Stake Trimmed by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,820,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,129,000 after acquiring an additional 271,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,458,000 after purchasing an additional 390,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,721,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,090,000 after purchasing an additional 812,885 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,702,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,946,000 after purchasing an additional 308,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,650,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,069,000 after buying an additional 303,228 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED opened at $104.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average of $102.93. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.