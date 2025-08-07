Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s 3rd Largest Position

AlpInvest Partners B.V. lowered its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,732 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets accounts for approximately 17.2% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after buying an additional 41,348 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 199,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $5,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $105.65 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.12.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $156,810,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $22,493,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 591,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,170,943.39. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,830,629 shares of company stock valued at $438,930,436 in the last 90 days. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

