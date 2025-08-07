Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Sold by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 131.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 557,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after buying an additional 317,202 shares in the last quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 237.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 70,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 49,327 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $48.21.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

