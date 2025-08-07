Waycross Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 3.8% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $33,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,412,000 after buying an additional 138,198 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 price objective (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $724.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $676.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $613.11. The company has a market cap of $219.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $737.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

