Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $167.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.22 and a 200-day moving average of $161.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

