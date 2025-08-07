One Degree Advisors Inc Has $717,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

One Degree Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

