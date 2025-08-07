Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 16,986 Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the quarter. Exelon makes up about 1.0% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.09% of Exelon worth $41,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 46.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Exelon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

