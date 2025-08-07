Keb Asset Management LLC Has $7.25 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Keb Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,493,000 after purchasing an additional 521,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,171,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,585,000 after buying an additional 258,863 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,871,000 after acquiring an additional 87,766 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,213,000 after acquiring an additional 113,611 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

