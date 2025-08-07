BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) CEO Sells $86,688.00 in Stock

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $86,688.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,728.04. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darcy Horn Davenport also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

On Friday, July 25th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $87,088.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $92,320.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $92,256.00.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $91,920.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $92,864.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $95,504.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $96,928.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $100,656.00.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 8.1%

NYSE BRBR opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.76 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.43%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $82.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRBR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.