Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $576,000 Investment in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,466,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,588,000 after purchasing an additional 115,743 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 241,048.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 361,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,278,000 after purchasing an additional 361,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,321,000 after buying an additional 200,841 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,584,000 after buying an additional 40,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 150,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,839,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPL opened at $953.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,043.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,226.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52-week low of $752.70 and a 52-week high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.43). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

