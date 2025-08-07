Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 3.4%

BATS:NOBL opened at $102.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.59. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.79.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

