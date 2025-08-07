Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.940-4.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.022. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.95.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE PEG opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.27. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.