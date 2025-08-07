Geometric Wealth Advisors Purchases 276 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $133,267,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $170.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $172.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

