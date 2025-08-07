R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 1,915 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after buying an additional 71,888,500 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,040.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,643,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,680,000 after buying an additional 2,611,483 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $194,796,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,325,000 after buying an additional 1,421,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 415.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,811,000 after buying an additional 1,352,977 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLT stock opened at $87.82 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

