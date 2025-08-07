Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 99,250.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 9.6%

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $40.14 on Thursday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

