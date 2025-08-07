Elgethun Capital Management Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 2.7% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of C opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $172.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on C

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.