Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $244,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. TD Cowen lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.5%

CHD opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.82 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,172,656.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $25,872.50. The trade was a 97.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,297 and sold 35,915 shares valued at $3,545,300. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

