Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $8.58 Million Holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for 1.5% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,002 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in Sysco by 29,610.4% during the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,431,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after buying an additional 1,426,332 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sysco by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,026,000 after buying an additional 1,039,088 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Sysco by 9,792.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 980,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after buying an additional 970,703 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1,940.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,016,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,290,000 after buying an additional 966,826 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

Get Our Latest Report on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.