Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $257.63 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

