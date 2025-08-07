Potentia Wealth Has $381,000 Stock Position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Potentia Wealth cut its position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Potentia Wealth’s holdings in GSK were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 222.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 127.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in GSK by 525.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Trading Down 1.4%

GSK stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.51.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

