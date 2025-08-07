1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires 1,554 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $105.42 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.47.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.